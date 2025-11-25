U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shaun Curry, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii Command Sergeant Major, writes his judgement of the Bronco Cafe during the “Best Mess” Thanksgiving Competition Nov. 26, 2025, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The “Best Mess” is a way for warrior restaurants in the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii to highlight their level of commitment and care for the health, morale, and war-fighting readiness of the Tropic Lightning Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 23:04
|Photo ID:
|9412331
|VIRIN:
|251126-A-NT260-1072
|Resolution:
|1600x2400
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
