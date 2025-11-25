Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Adisa King, 3rd Mobile Brigade Commander, 25th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Olivas Jr., 3rd Mobile Brigade senior enlisted advisor, 25th Infantry Division, pose for a photo with a soldier in a ghillie suit during the “Best Mess” Thanksgiving Competition Nov. 26, 2025, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The “Best Mess” is a way for warrior restaurants in the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii to highlight their level of commitment and care for the health, morale, and war-fighting readiness of the Tropic Lightning Soldiers.