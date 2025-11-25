U.S. Army Col. Adisa King, 3rd Mobile Brigade Commander, 25th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Olivas Jr., 3rd Mobile Brigade senior enlisted advisor, 25th Infantry Division, pose for a photo with a soldier in a ghillie suit during the “Best Mess” Thanksgiving Competition Nov. 26, 2025, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The “Best Mess” is a way for warrior restaurants in the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii to highlight their level of commitment and care for the health, morale, and war-fighting readiness of the Tropic Lightning Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 23:04
|Photo ID:
|9412330
|VIRIN:
|251126-A-NT260-1048
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
This work, 25ID "Best Mess" Thanksgiving Competition [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Johanna Pullum, identified by DVIDS