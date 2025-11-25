Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25ID "Best Mess" Thanksgiving Competition [Image 6 of 11]

    25ID &quot;Best Mess&quot; Thanksgiving Competition

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army culinary specialist with the 25th Infantry Division plates cake during the “Best Mess” Thanksgiving Competition Nov. 26, 2025, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The “Best Mess” is a way for warrior restaurants in the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii to highlight their level of commitment and care for the health, morale, and war-fighting readiness of the Tropic Lightning Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    DFAC
    Best Mess
    Competition
    Thanksgiving
    3MBDE

