Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25ID "Best Mess" Thanksgiving Competition [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    25ID &quot;Best Mess&quot; Thanksgiving Competition

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, writes his judgement of the Bronco Cafe during the “Best Mess” Thanksgiving Competition Nov. 26, 2025, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The “Best Mess” is a way for warrior restaurants in the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii to highlight their level of commitment and care for the health, morale, and war-fighting readiness of the Tropic Lightning Soldiers.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 23:04
    Photo ID: 9412352
    VIRIN: 251126-A-NT260-1074
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25ID "Best Mess" Thanksgiving Competition [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Johanna Pullum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25ID &quot;Best Mess&quot; Thanksgiving Competition
    25ID &quot;Best Mess&quot; Thanksgiving Competition
    25ID &quot;Best Mess&quot; Thanksgiving Competition
    25ID &quot;Best Mess&quot; Thanksgiving Competition
    25ID &quot;Best Mess&quot; Thanksgiving Competition
    25ID &quot;Best Mess&quot; Thanksgiving Competition
    25ID &quot;Best mess&quot; Thanksgiving Competition
    25ID &quot;Best Mess&quot; Thanksgiving Competition
    25ID &quot;Best Mess&quot; Thanksgiving Competition
    25ID &quot;Best Mess&quot; Thanksgiving Competition
    25ID &quot;Best Mess&quot; Thanksgiving Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DFAC
    Best Mess
    Competition
    Thanksgiving
    3MBDE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download