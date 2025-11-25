Special Olympics Hawaii Holiday Classic State Games 2025 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam volunteers gather together following the Special Olympics Hawaii Holiday Classic bowling awards ceremony outside the Hickam Bowling center, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 23, 2025.
The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 21:13
|Photo ID:
|9412281
|VIRIN:
|251123-N-KH177-1007
|Resolution:
|5096x3391
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
