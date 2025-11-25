Special Olympics Hawaii Holiday Classic State Games 2025 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Daniel Epstein, Special Olympics Hawaii Chief Operating Officer, presents

U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, with a gift of appreciation at the Special Olympics Hawaii Holiday Classic State Games ceremony at the Kona Winds Complex, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 22, 2025. The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)