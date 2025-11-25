Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Olympics Hawaii Holiday Classic State Games 2025 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 4 of 7]

    Special Olympics Hawaii Holiday Classic State Games 2025 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2025

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander and U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Danielle Hamzik, 15th Medical Group Force health management section chief, gather with this year’s Special Olympics Holiday Classic bowling winners outside the Hickam Bowling center, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 23, 2025. The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 21:13
    Photo ID: 9412280
    VIRIN: 251123-N-KH177-1005
    Resolution: 5356x3564
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, Special Olympics Hawaii Holiday Classic State Games 2025 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 7 of 7], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnerships
    Ohana
    Hawaii
    Community
    Special Olympics

