Special Olympics Hawaii Holiday Classic State Games 2025 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander and U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Danielle Hamzik, 15th Medical Group Force health management section chief, gather with this year’s Special Olympics Holiday Classic bowling winners outside the Hickam Bowling center, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 23, 2025. The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)