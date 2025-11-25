Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Olympics Hawaii Holiday Classic State Games 2025 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 1 of 7]

    Special Olympics Hawaii Holiday Classic State Games 2025 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2025

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander,
    at the Kona Winds Complex, greets attendees to kick off the 2025 Special Olympics Hawaii Holiday Classic State Games on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 22, 2025. The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 21:13
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, Special Olympics Hawaii Holiday Classic State Games 2025 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 7 of 7], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnerships
    Ohana
    Hawaii
    Community
    Special Olympics

