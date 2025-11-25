Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Volunteers serve food to Airmen during the Thanksgiving Dorm Bash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 24, 2025. Thanksgiving Dorm Bashes provide an opportunity to bring Airmen together to share a holiday meal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)