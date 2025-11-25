Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thanksgiving Dorm Bash [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Thanksgiving Dorm Bash

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    Volunteers serve food to Airmen during the Thanksgiving Dorm Bash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 24, 2025. Thanksgiving Dorm Bashes provide an opportunity to bring Airmen together to share a holiday meal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 13:21
    Photo ID: 9411621
    VIRIN: 251124-F-KQ087-1029
    Resolution: 5831x3880
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thanksgiving Dorm Bash [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thanksgiving Dorm Bash
    Thanksgiving Dorm Bash
    Thanksgiving Dorm Bash
    Thanksgiving Dorm Bash
    Thanksgiving Dorm Bash

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download