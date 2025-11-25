Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Airman speaks with Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, during the Thanksgiving Dorm Bash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 24, 2025. The Military Affairs Committee hosted the Thanksgiving Dorm Bash to bring Airmen together before the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 13:21
