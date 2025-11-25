A U.S. Airman plays basketball with Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, during the Thanksgiving Dorm Bash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 24, 2025. The Military Affairs Committee hosted the event to bring Airmen together before the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
