Thanksgiving Dorm Bash

A U.S. Airman examines a knit hat at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 24, 2025. The hats were handmade and donated to Airmen to show gratitude during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
