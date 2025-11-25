Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman speaks with a representative of the Military & Family Readiness Center during the Thanksgiving Dorm Bash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 24, 2025. The MFRC provides targeted support and services that helps Airmen and their families adapt to the unique demands of military life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)