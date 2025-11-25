Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thanksgiving Dorm Bash [Image 3 of 5]

    Thanksgiving Dorm Bash

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Airman speaks with a representative of the Military & Family Readiness Center during the Thanksgiving Dorm Bash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 24, 2025. The MFRC provides targeted support and services that helps Airmen and their families adapt to the unique demands of military life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 13:21
    Photo ID: 9411617
    VIRIN: 251124-F-KQ087-1050
    Resolution: 4820x3207
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Thanksgiving Dorm Bash [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

