Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet

    AVIANO, ITALY

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron lift a loading ramp into place to support the delivery of an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 3, 2025. The arrival marks a milestone for the personnel recovery mission, adding the fifth HH-60W aircraft to the growing fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 03:57
    Photo ID: 9410763
    VIRIN: 251007-F-EM016-1085
    Resolution: 7884x5256
    Size: 10.49 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet
    56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet
    56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet
    56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet
    56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet
    56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download