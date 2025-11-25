56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron lift a loading ramp into place to support the delivery of an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 3, 2025. The arrival marks a milestone for the personnel recovery mission, adding the fifth HH-60W aircraft to the growing fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)