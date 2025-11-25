Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet

    AVIANO, ITALY

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron support the offload of an HH-60W Jolly Green II from a C-17 Globemaster III at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 3, 2025. The new HH-60W has more formidable weapon systems, as well as the ability to reach much higher top speeds than the previous “Golf” model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 03:57
    Photo ID: 9410758
    VIRIN: 251007-F-EM016-1135
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.67 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet
    56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet
    56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet
    56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet
    56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet
    56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    56th RQS, 56th RGS, Rescue Helicopter, HH-60W, 31st FW, Aviano AB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download