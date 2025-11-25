56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An HH-60W Jolly Green II combat rescue helicopter assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron is towed after its delivery to Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 3, 2025. The new HH-60W has more formidable weapon systems, as well as the ability to reach much higher top speeds than the previous “Golf” model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)