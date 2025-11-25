Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet [Image 4 of 6]

    56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet

    AVIANO, ITALY

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron watch as a HH-60W Jolly Green II is guided off of a C-17 Globemaster III at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 3, 2025. The aircraft was one of three C-17s jointly operated by 12 NATO nations and assigned to the Heavy Airlift Wing (HAW), based at Pápa Air Base in Hungary, which supported the delivery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 03:57
    Photo ID: 9410761
    VIRIN: 251007-F-EM016-1179
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 7.73 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    This work, 56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano AB
    Rescue Helicopter
    31st FW
    56th RQS
    HH-60W
    56th RGS

