56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron watch as a HH-60W Jolly Green II is guided off of a C-17 Globemaster III at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 3, 2025. The aircraft was one of three C-17s jointly operated by 12 NATO nations and assigned to the Heavy Airlift Wing (HAW), based at Pápa Air Base in Hungary, which supported the delivery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)