56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Pipho, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II journeyman, verifies clearance of an HH-60W and secures the rotor blade inside a C-17 Globemaster III at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 3, 2025. The addition of the fifth HH-60W not only advances the personnel recovery mission but also bolsters the 56th Rescue Squadron’s operational readiness and expeditionary capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 03:57
|Photo ID:
|9410760
|VIRIN:
|251007-F-EM016-1114
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.09 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
