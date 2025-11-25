56th RQS receives fifth HH-60W to its growing fleet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Pipho, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II journeyman, verifies clearance of an HH-60W and secures the rotor blade inside a C-17 Globemaster III at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 3, 2025. The addition of the fifth HH-60W not only advances the personnel recovery mission but also bolsters the 56th Rescue Squadron’s operational readiness and expeditionary capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)