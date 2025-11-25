Nimitz Conducts an Integration Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250928-N-XK462-1089 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 28, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) steam alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a Nimitz Carrier Strike Group integration exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)