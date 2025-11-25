250928-N-XK462-1089 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 28, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) steam alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a Nimitz Carrier Strike Group integration exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 03:22
|Photo ID:
|9410734
|VIRIN:
|250928-N-XK462-1089
|Resolution:
|7988x5325
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Nimitz Conducts an Integration Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.