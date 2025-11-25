Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts an Integration Exercise [Image 4 of 10]

    Nimitz Conducts an Integration Exercise

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carson Croom 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    250928-N-BI507-1624 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sep. 28, 2025) Carrier Strike Group 11 and Carrier Air Wing 17 conduct an integration exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
