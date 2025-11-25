Nimitz Conducts an Integration Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250928-N-BI507-1713 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sep. 28, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams ahead of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group during an integration exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)