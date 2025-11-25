Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250928-N-XK462-1070 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 28, 2025) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)