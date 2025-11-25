Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen of Note notate 75th anniversary [Image 9 of 9]

    Airmen of Note notate 75th anniversary

    ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tedd C. Baker, tenor saxophonist for the U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note, smiles with his father, Wayne Baker, after playing in the band’s 75th anniversary concert in Alexandria, Va., Sept. 26, 2025. Not a musician himself, Wayne joked he funded his son’s expensive musical start. Baker has played on multiple Air Force recordings in his nearly 25 years with the group and can be heard on critically acclaimed commercial records. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

