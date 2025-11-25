Airmen of Note notate 75th anniversary

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tedd C. Baker, tenor saxophonist for the U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note, smiles with his father, Wayne Baker, after playing in the band’s 75th anniversary concert in Alexandria, Va., Sept. 26, 2025. Not a musician himself, Wayne joked he funded his son’s expensive musical start. Baker has played on multiple Air Force recordings in his nearly 25 years with the group and can be heard on critically acclaimed commercial records. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
