Airmen of Note notate 75th anniversary

The U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note perform their 75th anniversary concert in Alexandria, Va., Sept. 26, 2025. Established in 1950, the group has direct historical lineage to The U.S. Army Air Corps Band led by U.S. Army Maj. Glenn Miller during WWII. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)