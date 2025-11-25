Airmen of Note notate 75th anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Ziemba, pianist for the U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note, plays the piano during the group’s 75th anniversary concert in Alexandria, Va., Sept. 26, 2025. More than 20 band alumni and 1,000 audience members attended the concert in celebration of the ensemble’s heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)