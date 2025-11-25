Airmen of Note notate 75th anniversary

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Clara Campbell, vocalist for the U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note, takes a bow during the group’s 75th anniversary concert in Alexandria, Va., Sept. 26, 2025. The ensemble continued its legacy during the concert by honoring veterans, inspiring the audience, and connecting with the community through music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
