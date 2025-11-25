Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen of Note notate 75th anniversary [Image 5 of 9]

    Airmen of Note notate 75th anniversary

    ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Clara Campbell, vocalist for the U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note, takes a bow during the group’s 75th anniversary concert in Alexandria, Va., Sept. 26, 2025. The ensemble continued its legacy during the concert by honoring veterans, inspiring the audience, and connecting with the community through music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 12:40
    Photo ID: 9409529
    VIRIN: 250926-F-UD194-1362
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
