Airmen of Note notate 75th anniversary

Members of the U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note perform a sold-out concert in Alexandria, Va., Sept. 26, 2025. The ensemble continued its legacy during the concert by honoring veterans, inspiring the audience, and connecting with the community through music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)