U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian Meade, Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow commanding officer, speaks during the 250th Marine Corps Ball at the CJ Davidson Conference Center in San Angelo, Texas, Nov. 22, 2025. Meade spoke on the importance of each individual Marine and how they contribute to the legacy of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)
250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo
Goodfellow Air Force Base