250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Samuel Castro Jr., senior enlisted advisor, information, speaks during the 250th Marine Corps Ball at the CJ Davidson Conference Center in San Angelo, Texas, Nov. 22, 2025. Castro spoke on the bond between West Texas and the Marine Corps and how that bond keeps the memory of fallen Marines alive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)