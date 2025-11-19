Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Samuel Castro Jr., senior enlisted advisor, information, speaks during the 250th Marine Corps Ball at the CJ Davidson Conference Center in San Angelo, Texas, Nov. 22, 2025. Castro spoke on the bond between West Texas and the Marine Corps and how that bond keeps the memory of fallen Marines alive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 11:11
    Photo ID: 9409400
    VIRIN: 251122-F-CK819-1282
    Resolution: 3827x2549
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo
    250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo
    250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo
    250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo
    250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo
    250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo
    250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Ball
    Goodfellow
    Birthday
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download