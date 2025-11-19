Students attached to Marines Corps Detachment Goodfellow reenact the raising of the U.S. Flag on Mount Suribachi during the 250th Marine Corps Ball at the CJ Davidson Conference Center in San Angelo, Texas, Nov. 22, 2025. The original photo by Joe Rosenthal is one of the most recognizable photos from World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)
250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo
Goodfellow Air Force Base