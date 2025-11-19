Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo [Image 4 of 7]

    250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    Students attached to Marines Corps Detachment Goodfellow display the equipment used at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy during the 250th Marine Corps Ball at the CJ Davidson Conference Center in San Angelo, Texas, Nov. 22, 2025. Marine firefighters are trained in emergency medical response, fundamentals of firefighting, advanced firefighting operations, hazardous materials response and aircraft rescue and firefighting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)

