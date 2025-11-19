250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students attached to Marines Corps Detachment Goodfellow display the equipment used at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy during the 250th Marine Corps Ball at the CJ Davidson Conference Center in San Angelo, Texas, Nov. 22, 2025. Marine firefighters are trained in emergency medical response, fundamentals of firefighting, advanced firefighting operations, hazardous materials response and aircraft rescue and firefighting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)