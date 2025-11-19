250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in San Angelo Your browser does not support the audio element.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The U.S. Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow celebrated its 250th birthday with the annual Marine Corps Ball at the CJ Davidson Conference Center in San Angelo, Texas, Nov. 22.



The 250th annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball gave Marines, spouses, families, sister services and members of the community a chance to celebrate and reflect on a quarter millennia of the Marine Corps’ history. For 250 years, the U.S. Marine Corps has fought every time and every place the nation has called upon them to do so through discipline, tenacity and unwavering devotion.



“We’re here tonight to celebrate our warfighting legacy,” expressed Lt. Col. Brian Meade, Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow commanding officer. “Last year I spent my time talking about how America doesn’t need a Marine Corps, but that it wants one. It wants one because of the war fighting prowess of the individual Marine, and when that prowess is combined with the lethality, maneuverability and capability of a Marine Air Ground Task Force, we become an unstoppable element of our nation’s armed forces.”



Happy Birthday Marines!