100th ARW exercises active shooter response with MOD partners

Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron coordinate emergency response efforts during a simulated active shooter exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 13, 2025. The exercise validated the wing’s readiness and enhanced the teamwork required in high-pressure situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)