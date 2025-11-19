100th ARW exercises active shooter response with MOD partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron and Ministry of Defence Police officers coordinate post-crisis response efforts during a simulated active shooter exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 13, 2025. The collaboration reflects a unified security partnership committed to protecting the mission and the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)