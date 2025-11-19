100th ARW exercises active shooter response with MOD partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron and Ministry of Defence Police officers work together to remove a hostile threat during a simulated active shooter exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 13, 2025. The interagency teamwork showed how integrated defense makes both forces stronger and more effective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)