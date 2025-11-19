Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron and Ministry of Defence Police officers work together to remove a hostile threat during a simulated active shooter exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 13, 2025. The interagency teamwork showed how integrated defense makes both forces stronger and more effective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 06:10
|Photo ID:
|9408903
|VIRIN:
|251113-F-GK113-1053
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.48 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 100th ARW exercises active shooter response with MOD partners [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.