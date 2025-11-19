Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW exercises active shooter response with MOD partners [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    100th ARW exercises active shooter response with MOD partners

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron secure a building during a simulated active shooter exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 13, 2025. The exercise tested teamwork, communication and coordination with basewide emergency response agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 06:10
    Photo ID: 9408905
    VIRIN: 251113-F-GK113-1017
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.73 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW exercises active shooter response with MOD partners [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th ARW exercises active shooter response with MOD partners
    100th ARW exercises active shooter response with MOD partners
    100th ARW exercises active shooter response with MOD partners
    100th ARW exercises active shooter response with MOD partners
    100th ARW exercises active shooter response with MOD partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SFS
    MOD
    partnerships
    readiness
    100th ARW
    Crisis Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download