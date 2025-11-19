Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron secure a building during a simulated active shooter exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 13, 2025. The exercise tested teamwork, communication and coordination with basewide emergency response agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 06:10
|Photo ID:
|9408905
|VIRIN:
|251113-F-GK113-1017
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.73 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 100th ARW exercises active shooter response with MOD partners [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.