100th ARW exercises active shooter response with MOD partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron transport a wounded member for medical care during a simulated active shooter exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 13, 2025. The scenario pushed first responders to refine tactics, tighten communication and maintain disciplined execution to protect the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)