Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DHA/DHN visits the 31st MDG [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DHA/DHN visits the 31st MDG

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Dr. David Smith, Defense Health Agency acting director and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Johnson, DHA senior enlisted leader, watch a virtual reality tactical combat casualty care demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. The DHA administers the TRICARE Health Plan providing worldwide medical, dental and pharmacy programs to more than 9.5 million uniformed service members, retirees and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 02:57
    Photo ID: 9408813
    VIRIN: 250822-F-MO337-1097
    Resolution: 5140x3420
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA/DHN visits the 31st MDG [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DHA/DHN visits the 31st MDG
    DHA/DHN visits the 31st MDG
    DHA/DHN visits the 31st MDG
    DHA/DHN visits the 31st MDG
    DHA/DHN visits the 31st MDG
    DHA/DHN visits the 31st MDG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical Group
    Aviano AB
    DV visit
    31st FW
    DHA
    DHN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download