DHA/DHN visits the 31st MDG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. David Smith, Defense Health Agency acting director and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Johnson, DHA senior enlisted leader, watch a virtual reality tactical combat casualty care demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. The DHA administers the TRICARE Health Plan providing worldwide medical, dental and pharmacy programs to more than 9.5 million uniformed service members, retirees and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)