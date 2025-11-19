DHA/DHN visits the 31st MDG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Linda Clarkson, 31st Medical Group education and training flight commander, briefs Dr. David Smith, Defense Health Agency acting director and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Johnson, DHA senior enlisted leader, on the training facility and program at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. The DHA administers the TRICARE Health Plan providing worldwide medical, dental and pharmacy programs to more than 9.5 million uniformed service members, retirees and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)