    DHA/DHN visits the 31st MDG [Image 1 of 6]

    DHA/DHN visits the 31st MDG

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Dr. David J. Smith, Acting Director of the Defense Health Agency, meets with leadership assigned to the 31st Medical Group at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. Smith directs department-wide efforts to develop and implement policies and programs relating to deployment medicine, national disaster support, medical research and development, and medical readiness for 2.3 million service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 02:57
    Photo ID: 9408809
    VIRIN: 250822-F-MO337-1003
    Resolution: 5582x3714
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, DHA/DHN visits the 31st MDG [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical Group
    Aviano AB
    DV visit
    31st FW
    DHA
    DHN

