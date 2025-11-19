DHA/DHN visits the 31st MDG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. David J. Smith, Acting Director of the Defense Health Agency, meets with leadership assigned to the 31st Medical Group at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. Smith directs department-wide efforts to develop and implement policies and programs relating to deployment medicine, national disaster support, medical research and development, and medical readiness for 2.3 million service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)