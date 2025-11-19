DHA/DHN visits the 31st MDG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. David J. Smith, left, Acting Director of the Defense Health Agency, coins U.S. Air Force Maj. Ronny Bowman at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. The purpose of this visit was to gain firsthand insight into the mission and to discuss Military Health System priorities aimed at supporting the warfighter, sustaining medical expertise and fortifying force generation platforms to strengthen the chain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)