    DHA/DHN visits the 31st MDG [Image 4 of 6]

    DHA/DHN visits the 31st MDG

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Orina Moore, left, 31st Health Care Operations Squadron pediatrics medical technician, and Tech. Sgt. Katrina Santiago, 31st HCOS medical services flight chief, perform a virtual reality tactical combat casualty care demonstration for Defense Health Agency leadership at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. The DHA administers the TRICARE Health Plan providing worldwide medical, dental and pharmacy programs to more than 9.5 million uniformed service members, retirees and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

    TAGS

    Medical Group
    Aviano AB
    DV visit
    31st FW
    DHA
    DHN

