DHA/DHN visits the 31st MDG

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Orina Moore, left, 31st Health Care Operations Squadron pediatrics medical technician, and Tech. Sgt. Katrina Santiago, 31st HCOS medical services flight chief, perform a virtual reality tactical combat casualty care demonstration for Defense Health Agency leadership at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. The DHA administers the TRICARE Health Plan providing worldwide medical, dental and pharmacy programs to more than 9.5 million uniformed service members, retirees and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)