Soldiers from the Army’s Fort Huachuca Black Knights celebrate their 19-12 win over the Air Force’s Davis-Monthan Mustangs. With the win, the Black Knights cut the Mustangs all time series lead to 5-4. (U.S. Army photo by Jensen Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 18:11
|Photo ID:
|9408065
|VIRIN:
|251121-D-JY347-2906
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black Knights defeat Mustangs in annual Turkey bowl [Image 4 of 4], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Black Knights defeat Mustangs in annual Turkey bowl
No keywords found.