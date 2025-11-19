Photo By Amy Stork | Sgt. 1st Class James Wyatt Jr., 304th Military Intelligence Battalion, reaches the...... read more read more Photo By Amy Stork | Sgt. 1st Class James Wyatt Jr., 304th Military Intelligence Battalion, reaches the football past the goal line for the game winning score. The touchdown propelled the Army’s Fort Huachuca Black Knights to a 19-12 win over the Air Force’s Davis-Monthan Mustangs in the annual Turkey Bowl. (U.S. Army photo by Jensen Jennings) see less | View Image Page

Black Knights defeat Mustangs in annual Turkey bowl Your browser does not support the audio element.

By Jensen Jennings, U.S. Army Fort Huachuca



Fort Huachuca, Ariz. – In the ninth annual Turkey Bowl between the Army’s Fort Huachuca Black Knights and the Air Force’s Davis-Monthan Mustangs, the Soldiers brought home a 19-12 win behind a stout defensive performance.



“This year was about redemption,” said Col. Mike Childs, garrison commander. “We trained hard, got ready, and brought our best effort forward. The score was so close, but at the end of the day, I’m real proud the Army was able to bring it and win on the field.”



With the win, the Black Knights ended the Mustang’s two-game winning streak and managed to cut the Mustang’s all-time series lead to 5-4.



The Mustangs jumped out to an early 6-0 lead after driving the opening possession down the field for a short rushing touchdown by quarterback Jeremiah Jeffero. The Black Knights quickly answered the Mustangs touchdown with a score of their own after quarterback Jake Herzog completed an 80-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Blair Butler to tie the game at six.



The Mustangs reclaimed the lead midway through the first half on a touchdown pass from Jeffero to wide receiver Devin Marin, putting Davis-Monthan ahead 12-6 with eight minutes remaining.



On their ensuing possession, the Black Knights tied the game at 12 following a touchdown pass from Herzog to wide receiver De-Mon Lawrence.



Both teams went scoreless on their remaining two first-half possessions. The Black Knights threw two interceptions, and the Mustangs threw an interception and turned the ball over on downs.



Army began the second half with the ball and methodically drove down the field only to throw its third interception of the game in the endzone on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.



After the turnover, the Mustangs held the ball for the rest of the third quarter before turning it over on downs as time expired.



The teams entered the final quarter tied at 12, both defenses standing strong. Army turned the ball over on downs on its first possession, followed shortly by Air Force throwing its third interception of the game.



The Black Knights took over with two minutes remaining in the game and began driving down the field, but Marin again came up big, jumping in front of the pass from Herzog to secure Air Force’s fourth interception of the game with only 30 seconds remaining.



The Mustangs took over from their own 3-yard line and immediately began taking deep shots down the field in hopes of scoring the game-winning touchdown. With 17 seconds, Jeffero dropped back to pass but threw it into the waiting arms of defensive lineman James Wyatt Jr., who returned the ball 5 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

Facing a deficit of 19-12, the Mustangs had 14 seconds left, but the Black Knights defense was able to hang on for the win as Jeffero’s Hail Mary fell to the ground as time expired.



Following the game, both teams were recognized at midfield during the trophy presentation, followed immediately by Right Arm Night for celebration and fellowship.



Fort Huachuca is home to the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, 2-13th Aviation Regiment, Electronic Proving Ground, Joint Interoperability Test Command and more than 48 supported tenants representing a diverse, multiservice population. Our unique environment encompasses 946 square miles of restricted airspace and 2,500 square miles of protected electronic ranges, key components to the national defense mission.



Located in Cochise County, in southeast Arizona, about 15 miles north of the border with Mexico, Fort Huachuca is an Army installation with a rich frontier history. Established in 1877, the Fort was declared a national landmark in 1976.



We are the Army’s Home. Learn more at [https://home.army.mil/huachuca/](https://home.army.mil/huachuca/).