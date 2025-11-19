Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Knights defeat Mustangs in annual Turkey bowl [Image 2 of 4]

    Black Knights defeat Mustangs in annual Turkey bowl

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Amy Stork 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Jeffero, 355th Force Support Squadron, runs through a group of Army defenders in the first quarter of the annual Turkey Bowl between the Army’s Fort Huachuca Black Knights and the Air Force’s Davis-Monthan Mustangs. (U.S. Army photo by Jensen Jennings)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 18:11
    Photo ID: 9408063
    VIRIN: 251121-D-JY347-5939
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

