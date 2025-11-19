Sgt. 1st Class James Wyatt Jr., 304th Military Intelligence Battalion, reaches the football past the goal line for the game winning score. The touchdown propelled the Army’s Fort Huachuca Black Knights to a 19-12 win over the Air Force’s Davis-Monthan Mustangs in the annual Turkey Bowl. (U.S. Army photo by Jensen Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 18:11
|Photo ID:
|9408062
|VIRIN:
|170221-D-JY347-7394
|Resolution:
|5049x3648
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black Knights defeat Mustangs in annual Turkey bowl [Image 4 of 4], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Black Knights defeat Mustangs in annual Turkey bowl
No keywords found.