Black Knights defeat Mustangs in annual Turkey bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class James Wyatt Jr., 304th Military Intelligence Battalion, reaches the football past the goal line for the game winning score. The touchdown propelled the Army’s Fort Huachuca Black Knights to a 19-12 win over the Air Force’s Davis-Monthan Mustangs in the annual Turkey Bowl. (U.S. Army photo by Jensen Jennings)