Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black Knights defeat Mustangs in annual Turkey bowl [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Black Knights defeat Mustangs in annual Turkey bowl

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Amy Stork 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Soldiers from the Army’s Fort Huachuca Black Knights and Airmen from the Air Force’s Davis-Monthan Mustangs gather for a group photo following the Black Knights’ 19-12 victory in the annual Turkey Bowl. (U.S. Army photo by Jensen Jennings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 18:11
    Photo ID: 9408064
    VIRIN: 251121-D-JY347-4641
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.29 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Knights defeat Mustangs in annual Turkey bowl [Image 4 of 4], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Black Knights defeat Mustangs in annual Turkey bowl
    Black Knights defeat Mustangs in annual Turkey bowl
    Black Knights defeat Mustangs in annual Turkey bowl
    Black Knights defeat Mustangs in annual Turkey bowl

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Black Knights defeat Mustangs in annual Turkey bowl

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Huachuca

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download