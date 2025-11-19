Soldiers from the Army’s Fort Huachuca Black Knights and Airmen from the Air Force’s Davis-Monthan Mustangs gather for a group photo following the Black Knights’ 19-12 victory in the annual Turkey Bowl. (U.S. Army photo by Jensen Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 18:11
|Photo ID:
|9408064
|VIRIN:
|251121-D-JY347-4641
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black Knights defeat Mustangs in annual Turkey bowl [Image 4 of 4], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Black Knights defeat Mustangs in annual Turkey bowl
