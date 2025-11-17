U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group and a master labor contractor pose for a photo at the mess hall on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group and civilians gathered at the mess hall for a special birthday meal in honor of the 250th Marine Corps Birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Vu)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2025 20:33
|Photo ID:
|9405863
|VIRIN:
|251107-M-RE828-1056
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|13.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd MLG Birthday Meal [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Thomas Vu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.