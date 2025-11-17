Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MLG Birthday Meal

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Civilians enter the mess hall on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2025. Marines, Sailors and civilians gathered at the Camp Kinser mess hall for a birthday meal in honor of the 250th Marine Corps Birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Vu)

