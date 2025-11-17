Food is displayed at the mess hall on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group and civilians from across the base gathered at the mess hall for a special birthday meal in honor of the 250th Marine Corps Birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Vu)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2025 20:33
|Photo ID:
|9405844
|VIRIN:
|251107-M-RE828-1013
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|11.27 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd MLG Birthday Meal [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Thomas Vu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.